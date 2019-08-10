Betty TAYLOR

Death Notice

TAYLOR, Betty:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 8th August 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Don and Jean, Bryan, Judith and Lance, Jeanette, Gayleen and Selwyn and Rodney. Stepmum of Rosita and John (deceased). Adored nana to her many grandchildren. All messages to the Taylor family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Betty will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 15th August 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
