WESTBURY, Betty Ann
(Ann) (nee Norris):
Passed peacefully at Jean Sandel Rest Home on Sunday 21st June 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Kay and Mark, and Helen. Dearly loved Nana of Justin and Mal, and great-Nana to Alex. Tributes to Ann may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A Requiem Mass for Ann will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 25th June 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 23, 2020