PINKERTON,
Beulah Theresa:
Suddenly but peacefully at Cascades Rest Home Hamilton, on Friday 31 January 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Lisa, Lee & Graham, and Meredith & Istvan. Doting Nan to all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. In preference to flowers a donation to Maori Postal Aotearoa may be made and left at the service. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Beulah's life to be held at The White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street Hamilton East, on Saturday 8 February 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 1, 2020