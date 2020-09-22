The Reverend Beverley CHATTERTON

  • "To Kaye and family. I am dearly saddened to hear of..."
    - Paula Richards
  • "Kaye, Chris and family, our sincere condolences to you on..."
  • "Kaye, Chris, Anna, Sam, and Kieran, it was a privilege to..."
    - Judith Rosser
  • "A beautiful lady who will be sadly missed by the community...."
    - Moni Collins
  • "So sorry to hear of Beverley's passing. Am sure she was..."
    - Heather Lodge
Death Notice

CHATTERTON, The Reverend
Beverley Joan: J.P.
Kaye and Chris sadly announce that their beloved mum Bev peacefully passed away on Sunday 20th September 2020, aged 85 years. She joins her dearly loved husband Geoff (decd 2008). An adored gran of Anna and Sam, and Kieran. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Janice Thomson. Communications may be made c/- The Chatterton Family, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. Special thanks to the staff at Hawera Hospital for their professional and compassionate care of Bev during her recent illness. Friends are invited to celebrate and commemorate Bev's wonderful life and ministry at the All Saints Anglican Church, King Edward Street, Eltham, on Thursday 24th September 2020, at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020
