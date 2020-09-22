CHATTERTON, The Reverend
Beverley Joan: J.P.
Kaye and Chris sadly announce that their beloved mum Bev peacefully passed away on Sunday 20th September 2020, aged 85 years. She joins her dearly loved husband Geoff (decd 2008). An adored gran of Anna and Sam, and Kieran. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Janice Thomson. Communications may be made c/- The Chatterton Family, PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. Special thanks to the staff at Hawera Hospital for their professional and compassionate care of Bev during her recent illness. Friends are invited to celebrate and commemorate Bev's wonderful life and ministry at the All Saints Anglican Church, King Edward Street, Eltham, on Thursday 24th September 2020, at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest at the Hawera Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020