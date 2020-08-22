HODGKINSON,
Beverley Ann:
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Whareama Rest Home on Sunday 16 August 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Doretta, Joanne, Adele, and Hilton. Cherished grandmother of Jasmine, Campbell, Larissa, Olivia, Bradley, Sophia, Gray, and Isabella. Beverley will be missed by all her family and friends.
A chapter completed,
a page turned, a life well lived,
a rest well earned.
Courageous and Tenacious
right until the very end.
As per Beverley's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020