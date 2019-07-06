LEWIS,
Beverley June (June):
Peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on 4th July 2019; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, loved mother of Richard, Carole, Geoffrey, and Linda. Loved Nana of 8 grandchildren, and great-Nana of 1 great-grandchild. Loved sister of Josie and Ivan, Ross and Judith. A celebration of June's life will be held at the Dunes Golf Resort, 100 Harbour Drive, Matarangi, on Monday 8th July at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2019