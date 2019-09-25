McKINNON,

Beverley Barton (Bev):

Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North with her daughters by her side on Monday 23 September 2019. Aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Kerry, Lynn, Tracy and Joe. Adored grandmother of Kelly, Bill, Jon, Michael, Emma, Oliver and Lily. And loving Nana Bev of Dallas, Sydney and Cameron. Also faithful lap human to Harry and Max. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Home and Hospital, 61 Puriri Street, Hawera, on Saturday 28 September 2019, at 2.00pm. At a later date her road trip will conclude with being laid to rest with Dad in the Hamilton Memorial Gardens. We would like to acknowledge her amazing caregivers, South Taranaki palliative nurses and the Doctors and nurses at Hawera and Palmerston North Hospital.

"R.I.P. Beautiful Lady".

In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki, PO Box 5122, New Plymouth 4343 would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to Bev's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.





