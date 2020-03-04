WAKELING, Beverley Fay:
Left us to be with our dad on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 87, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Stuart, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and the late Ann, Diana and the late Dennis, Belinda and Katrina. Loved grandma of Shane and Mandy, Brok, Grace, Damian, Taela, Jessica and Cody. Loved grandma to her great-grandchildren. All messages to PO Box 99, Eltham. A private service for Beverley's family and friends will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020