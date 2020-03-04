Beverley WAKELING

Guest Book
  • "Geoff, Diana, Belinda, and Katrina, I'm sorry to hear of..."
    - Tammi Saywell
  • "Lovely lady . Glad I got to meet her xxx"
    - Doreen Ratu
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

WAKELING, Beverley Fay:
Left us to be with our dad on Saturday 29th February 2020, aged 87, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Stuart, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and the late Ann, Diana and the late Dennis, Belinda and Katrina. Loved grandma of Shane and Mandy, Brok, Grace, Damian, Taela, Jessica and Cody. Loved grandma to her great-grandchildren. All messages to PO Box 99, Eltham. A private service for Beverley's family and friends will be held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.