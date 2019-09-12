ASHWORTH,
Beverly Dawne:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 10 September 2019, aged 67 years. Loved sister of Jocelyn (Dodd), Carolyn (Pritchard), Meryl and the late Glyn. Loved cousin of Raewyn and Terry Wells, Lynette, Kevin and Lloyd.
"At peace with the Lord"
A service for Beverly will be held at the New Plymouth Methodist Centre, 58 Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 13 September 2019 at 1.30pm. Private committal to follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019