JONES,
Beverly Madge (Bev):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday
1 August 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the late John Jones. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Henry. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of John and Julie, the late Heather and Ed, Warren and Carla, Fiona, and the late Amanda and Giovinni. Loved Grandma of Clint and Taylor; Michael and Carl; Laura, Sarah and Kristy; Olivia and Samara. Treasured Great-Grandma of Ameliah. All messages to the Jones family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Family and friends will be gathering in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 6 August at 10.30am. This will be followed by burial at the Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland, on Wednesday 7 August at 3.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019