Bibiana Peno (Vivian Martin):
Passed away peacefully at her home in New Plymouth, surrounded by her whanau on Friday 27th November 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved Mother of Tony, Chrissy, Charlie, Claire, Lenny, and Tracey, and Nana of many Mokopuna. Beloved daughter of Kiwi and Dave Manukonga, and sister to Diane Manukonga. Mum will lay at Puniho Pa until Tuesday 1st December. The service will be held at 11.00am, at Puniho Pa and then Mum will be taken to Minarapa Rd to the urupa. Whanau and friends are all welcome to attend and then are invited to come back to Puniho Pa for the hakari.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020