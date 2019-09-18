ARGO, Blair Alexander:
Born 21st November 1940
The Wave Haven family and friends are sad to announce the passing of Blair on September 16, 2019.
He was a great friend, story teller, gardener and Sauna Master. We will miss him.
In lieu of the Viking Funeral he thought he might like, we will arrange a gathering and a mass paddle out at Stingray Bay on a calm day in late Spring. Contact Vertigo to find out when this will be. Donations to Hospice appreciated.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019