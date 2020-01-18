BULMAN, Blair Steffen:
9.1.2000 - 19.1.2000
20 years might have passed but it still feels like yesterday that my first born was born, and passed 10 days later. I often wonder now what you would look like and if there would be a likeness with any of your brothers. You are talked about by your brothers and I, and will never be forgotten. I think about you every day, wishing you were here so we could all have such fun. The precious memory of you, Blair, has been and will always be held close to my heart.
I miss you and will love
you always, my little man.
- Mum x
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020