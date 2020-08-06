SEU, Boyd Situli:
Passed away peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Tuesday 4th August 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline. Loved father and father-in-law of Emery and Trina, Rodney, Chris and Rachel, Helen and Alex. Adored Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchild. All messages to the Seu family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices A service for Boyd will be held in The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, 320 Mangorei Road, Merrilands, New Plymouth, on Friday 7th August, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Awanui Cemetery. No Faa Saomoa No Leo. Faafetai Lava, Boyd Seu.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020