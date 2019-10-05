STEWART,
Brenda-Ann Jane (Brenda):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019 at home surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of John, very much loved Mum of Mark, David, Clare and Ann. The spoiler of her grandchildren, loved Nanny of Steffan (deceased), Tyler, Kyron, Hunter, Jack and Mackenzie. All messages to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with Brenda's wish a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019