  • "Sending our sympathy to John and the family on the loss of..."
    - Peter & Kath Dombroski
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
STEWART,
Brenda-Ann Jane (Brenda):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019 at home surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of John, very much loved Mum of Mark, David, Clare and Ann. The spoiler of her grandchildren, loved Nanny of Steffan (deceased), Tyler, Kyron, Hunter, Jack and Mackenzie. All messages to the Stewart family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In accordance with Brenda's wish a private service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
