Brenda FAULL

Death Notice

FAULL, Brenda Shirley
(nee Bullock,
formerly Baird):
Peacefully passed away at Hospice Taranaki surrounded by loving family on Friday 2 October 2020. Loved wife of the late Lester. Loved mother and mother-in-law of James (deceased), Jeff and Angelina, Kelvin (Squid), Donna and Steve Monaghan, and Michelle Quarterman. Special friend of Leslie. Loved nana and great-nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by her late parents, siblings and their families. In accordance with Brenda's wishes an intimate family gathering has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020
