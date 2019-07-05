GLENNIE, Brenda:
Peacefully at Woodrow Grove Maida Vale Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 4th July 2019. Aged 93 years. Precious wife of the late Bryce. Loved and cherished Mum of Kim and le Anne (Dunedin), Allison and Jim Tijsen (New Plymouth), Pip Foley and Russell Sanson (Foxton), Jude and Luigi Hotter (Ohakune), Richard (deceased), Tina Glennie and Ray Shanks (New Plymouth). Adored Nana of Shereena; Miranda and Fiona; Jenna and Karl, Jess and Cameron. Special Old Nana of Cole, Chase and Amie-Lee; Regan and Dex; Madison and Heather; Victoria, and Bella. Caring and loving - she was so very special to us all. Forever missed. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Maida Vale and Maryann Rest Homes. All messages to the Glennie family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Brenda at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Regan Street, Stratford, on Monday, 8th July at 12.30pm, followed by interment at the Awanui Cemetery, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 5 to July 6, 2019