AVISON, Brian Roger:
Peacefully at home on Thursday 27 February 2020, aged 65. Loved son of Roger and Celia (both deceased). Cherished brother of Peter and Ingrid, Michael ('Sparks', deceased) and Robyn, Denis and Karen, and Rosemary (Rose) and Richard. Fantastic loving uncle of Ben, John, and Emma; Cory, and Zoe; Amelia, and Ellen. Great-uncle of Mikey, and Finn; and Bryce. Messages to the Avison family may be left on Brian's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/brian. Brian's family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care received from Hospice Taranaki. Please consider a donation in Brian's memory which may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020