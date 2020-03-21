AVISON, Brian:
Brian's family are sincerely thankful to those who expressed love and support prior to and following Brian's passing; the visits, endless baking, flowers, cards, messages, phone calls and donations to Hospice Taranaki, and to those who attended his send off. A special thanks to the wonderful love and care from Hospice Taranaki, to Eagars for their awesome care and Big Jims for their guard of honour and floral contributions. Brian was obviously loved and respected by many and will be remembered always.
