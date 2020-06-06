BOYD, Brian William:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 3 June 2020. In his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice. Loved step-dad of Keith and Sharon Wills (New Plymouth), and Raewyn and Keon Webber (Australia). Loved grandad to Vicki and Stu Duncan, Kerry Wills, Debbie and Ken Herniman, Brian Catley, and Rodney and Allison Catley, and grandpa to his 12 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great-grandchildren. Very special friend to Angela and Karen. Messages and tributes can be sent to Brian's family at www.vospers.co.nz or c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. In accordance with the family's wishes a private funeral will be held with a memorial service to be held later.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2020