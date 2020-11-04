CLEAVER, Brian Alan:
Peacefully passed away at Riverside Lifecare on Monday 2 November 2020. Loved husband and soulmate of Jenny. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Simon and Kirsty, Tim and Larisa. Much loved grandad of Ben and Sam; Austin and Darcie. In lieu of flowers a donation to the North Taranaki Branch of the Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 6 November 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020