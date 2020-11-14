CLEAVER, Brian:

Jenny and the family wish to acknowledge, with grateful thanks, the expressions of sympathy and support given to us during Brian's illness and following his passing. Thanks to Riverside Rest Home staff for their kindness and care of Brian, Jacqueline and the team at Vospers and Margaret Chapman for her help. Also thank you for the many donations to the Taranaki Branch of the Parkinson's Society. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



