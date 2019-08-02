GERNHOEFER,

Brian (Gundy):

Gone to be with the Lord 02.08.2018.

Yesterday I felt okay

I smiled when I thought of you.

I remembered happy times

And the funny things you'd do.

But today I fell so very sad

I think of you and cry.

I'm missing you so very much

And still asking God why?

I don't know what will happen

When I face another day.

What will tomorrow bring?

Will I cry or be okay?

This roller coaster of emotions

Is the worst ride of my life.

But I still thank the Lord

For the time I had with you.



Gone but not forgotten.

Your loving family Marilyne, Lloyd & Sonya, Regan & Kayla & Emma. Michelle & Graeme, Bradley and Samuel.



