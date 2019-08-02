GERNHOEFER,
Brian (Gundy):
Gone to be with the Lord 02.08.2018.
Yesterday I felt okay
I smiled when I thought of you.
I remembered happy times
And the funny things you'd do.
But today I fell so very sad
I think of you and cry.
I'm missing you so very much
And still asking God why?
I don't know what will happen
When I face another day.
What will tomorrow bring?
Will I cry or be okay?
This roller coaster of emotions
Is the worst ride of my life.
But I still thank the Lord
For the time I had with you.
Gone but not forgotten.
Your loving family Marilyne, Lloyd & Sonya, Regan & Kayla & Emma. Michelle & Graeme, Bradley and Samuel.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019