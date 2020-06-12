GRANT, Brian Joseph:
Service No. 596225, Corporal, 1 RNZIR, Border Operations, Singapore and Malaya. Died in Waikato Hospital on Monday, June 8, 2020, in his 83rd year. Father of Cheryl and Stephen, and father-in-law of Angela. Brother of Len and Mitty, John and Clare, and of the late Joyce, Joan and Noeline. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 'The Grant Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz Friends and family are invited to a service for Brian to be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Monday, 15 June 2020, at 10.30am. Private Cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2020