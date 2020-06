GRANT, Brian Joseph:

The family of the late Brian Grant would like to express their appreciation to those that that sent messages of kindness and sympathy at their loss. Special mention to the Taranaki Rescue Air Ambulance Trust and to everyone that worked on Brian. Also to the RSA for their tribute, and to Lynette Howe and the team at Abraham's for their compassion and guidance over this sad time. Please accept our sincere and heartfelt thanks.