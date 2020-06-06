Brian HEADLEY

Death Notice

HEADLEY, Brian Frederick:

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by love and laughter, on Wednesday 3rd June 2020. Loving husband of the late Dulcie Headley. Dearly loved father to Debra and Gail Headley and son-in-law Peter Magee. Adored grandfather to Alex (Ali), Jackson and Rhan. Much loved brother to Helen Legg and husband Russell. Deep gratitude to Dora Baker who showed nothing but love and support during this time and our thanks to the Hospice Taranaki staff. Due to Covid-19 isolation and restrictions a private celebration of Brian's life will be held. All communications to 'The Family of Brian Headley' C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 6, 2020
