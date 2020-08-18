Brian HENN

Guest Book
  • "Members of Bowls Palmerston North extend there deepest..."
  • "We in Taranaki are greatly saddened to learn of Brian's..."
    - Grant Hassall
  • "Sorry to hear of the loss of Uncle Brian, hope you are..."
    - Diana Henn
  • "Bowls Palmerston North members extend there deepest..."
  • "Donna our love and thoughts are with you and we are sending..."
    - Peter Gibson
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

HENN, Brian Ernest:
In loving memory of Brian, much loved husband of the late Lois, adored Dad to Donna, and Grandad to Blake. Brian went peacefully at his own home on 16 August 2020. Friends are invited to attend a service for Brian at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 21 August 2020, at 10.30am.
"Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day....unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear".
Messages can be sent to Donna Lynch, 44a Manson Street, Palmerston North.

logoNZIFH
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.