HENN, Brian:
Donna and Blake wish to thank those who have provided support and care after the recent and unexpected loss of Brian. Special mention goes to Bowls Palmerston North and in particular to Brian, Diane and John for helping us through a difficult time and for arranging the refreshments and tributes at the Bowling club and service. We are grateful to everyone for the care packages, food, flowers, messages and cards and for your love and care. Please accept this as a personal thank you and acknowledgement of our gratitude. We miss Mum and Dad and Nana and Grandad hugely, they have left a big gap in our lives but are together again.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020