HOLDT,
Brian Charles (Jeeves):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 11 August 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Colleen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Denny and Denise (deceased), Alan and Pamela, Danny and Grace, Kerry and Karla, and Rob (deceased) and Elizabeth. Devoted and adored uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to Brian's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/jeeves. In accordance with Brian's wishes, invited family and friends will celebrate his life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 18 August 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Brian's wider community is invited to join his service online via his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020