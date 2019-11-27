HOLMES, Brian Patrick:
Peacefully at Riverside Rest Home, on Friday 22 November 2019; aged 66 years. Cherished son of George and Emily (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lee & Mervyn Ross, Ann & Pat Mulligan (both deceased), Sharon (deceased) & Don Forsyth, Lois (deceased), Kevin & Catherine, Theresa & Peter Keegan, David (deceased) & Irene, Cathy & Shane Ardern, Maree & Michael Creagh, Bev & Neville Ardern, and Neal (deceased). Thank you to all who cared for and loved Brian over the years, your support is much appreciated. Messages to the Holmes family may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/brian. According to the family's wishes a private service will be held.
R.I.P
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019