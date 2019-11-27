Brian HOLMES

Guest Book
  • "Dear Theresa, Peter & family Sending you my deepest..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all the Holmes family at the passing of..."
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Denise and Michael..."
    - Denise Hogan
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this time."
    - Robbie Harrop
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

HOLMES, Brian Patrick:
Peacefully at Riverside Rest Home, on Friday 22 November 2019; aged 66 years. Cherished son of George and Emily (both deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Lee & Mervyn Ross, Ann & Pat Mulligan (both deceased), Sharon (deceased) & Don Forsyth, Lois (deceased), Kevin & Catherine, Theresa & Peter Keegan, David (deceased) & Irene, Cathy & Shane Ardern, Maree & Michael Creagh, Bev & Neville Ardern, and Neal (deceased). Thank you to all who cared for and loved Brian over the years, your support is much appreciated. Messages to the Holmes family may be left at www.eagars.co.nz/brian. According to the family's wishes a private service will be held.
R.I.P


Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019
