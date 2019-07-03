Brian INNS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your lost and deepest sympathy to the Inns..."
    - Rex & Marina Wildbore
  • "Our condolences to all the Inns family. Brian was a great..."
  • "To the Elder BJ @ No 11 Will miss those daily chats and..."
  • "Sorry to hear of such sad news. Heaven now has another..."
    - Bruce & Jocelyn Gilmour
  • "Sorry to hear of Brian's passing. I first met him when he..."
    - Robert Boniface
Service Information
Death Notice

INNS, Brian James: QSM
205398 WO2 62 Battery Stratford. Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Clara for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Sally, Ali and Warren, Grant and Karen. Adored Grandad and BJ of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Inns family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Kids would be appreciated. A service for Brian will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 5 July 2019, at 10.30am. Private cremation.

