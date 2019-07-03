INNS, Brian James: QSM
205398 WO2 62 Battery Stratford. Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Clara for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Sally, Ali and Warren, Grant and Karen. Adored Grandad and BJ of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages to the Inns family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Kids would be appreciated. A service for Brian will be held in The Chapel Of W Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 5 July 2019, at 10.30am. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019