

INNS, Brian:

Clara Inns and family would like to thank all of those involved with Brian's care. Special thanks to Dr Nicola Jacquemard who was always a friendly and supportive face, the wonderful staff at Jean Sandel Hospital and Ward 2A NP Base Hospital. We would also like to acknowledge our wonderful community who sent flowers, messages and beautiful baking. Thank you to all of those who were involved in Brian's life, and to those who came to celebrate Brian's life with us.



