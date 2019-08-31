Brian JOHNSTON

After a long illness, BJ passed away with the support of his loving family and good friends on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 60 years, at Base Hospital, New Plymouth. Dearly loved son of the late Monica and Des. Loved brother of Margaret, and his niece Francine. Great mate of many. Loved by his fur babies (dogs) Harry, and Bella. BJ's wish for a private service has been respected and he has been sent off with blessings and love.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
