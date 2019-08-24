MAY, Brian Edwin:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th August 2019, at Riverside Lifecare, in his 87th year. Loved husband of Val for 63 years. Much loved and respected Dad to Lynda, Peter and Steve and father-in-law to Kevin & Julie. Loved brother of Betty & the late Geoffery. Special Poppa to Kylee, Mandy, Karl, Stacey, Kirsty, Alannah and their partners and his great-grandchildren.
"A special person, a special face, a special someone we can never replace."
Many thanks to Riverside Lifecare staff for their loving support. In accordance with Brian's wishes a private service has been held. All communication to the May Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019