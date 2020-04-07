McNAUGHT,
Brian William Leslie:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th April 2020 after a long illness, aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband, companion and soulmate of Jennie.
"The soul would have
no rainbows, if the eyes
had no tears".
Finally at peace.
Due to present circumstances a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. All communications addressed to the family of Brian McNaught, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020