McNAUGHT,
Brian William Leslie:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th April 2020 after a long illness, aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband, companion and soulmate of Jennie. Father of Shayne, Aaron and Cambell.
"The soul would have no rainbows, if the eyes had
no tears".
A memorial service to celebrate Brian's life will be held in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Saturday 8th August at 2.00pm. All communications addressed to the family of Brian McNaught, C/- P.O. Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020