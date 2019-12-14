Brian MULLER

Guest Book
  • "RIP Jazz.. Memories of training nights around the "cemetery..."
    - Bruce Walker
  • "We loved visiting Uncle Brian in the family home whenever..."
    - Lyn Stewart
  • "to the Muller family please accept our sincere sympathy ..."
  • "Sending our love and support to all the family at this..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "our deepest sympathy to all family and friends we have lost..."
    - Pat Evanoff
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Stratford Eltham Rugby Club
Orlando St
Stratford
Death Notice

MULLER, Brian Leo (Jazz):
Peacefully at Telford Lifecare & Village on Thursday 12 December 2019, aged 77. Loved son of Michael and Mary Clara (both deceased). Much loved brother of Anne, Tony, Ida, Alice, Frank, Joe, Tom, James, John, Albert, Michael and Donald (all deceased). Loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Muller family may be left on Brian's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz A service for Jazz will be held at the Stratford Eltham Rugby Club, Orlando St, Stratford, on Tuesday 17 December at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.

