MULLER, Brian Leo (Jazz):
Peacefully at Telford Lifecare & Village on Thursday 12 December 2019, aged 77. Loved son of Michael and Mary Clara (both deceased). Much loved brother of Anne, Tony, Ida, Alice, Frank, Joe, Tom, James, John, Albert, Michael and Donald (all deceased). Loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Muller family may be left on Brian's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz A service for Jazz will be held at the Stratford Eltham Rugby Club, Orlando St, Stratford, on Tuesday 17 December at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019