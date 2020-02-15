WICKHAM, Brian Ashley:
Passed peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020, aged 76 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Terri and Grant, Jarrod and Vicki, and Jordi and JC. Adored granddad of Jordan, Tate, Darcy, and Jesse. Special friend of Denise. Treasured son of the late Maurice and Lorna, brother of Graham, and Neil and Fay (Sydney). Many thanks to Taranaki Base Hospital and Carefirst Medical Centre and Pharmacy. All messages may be sent to "The Wickham Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for Brian will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 19th February 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 15, 2020