Sadly, on Tuesday 5 November 2019, in Lucie's arms, Brooke took his last breath. He is the most awesome Dad of Millie and Oscar. Dearly loved youngest son of Raewyn and Neil. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Sally and Troy, Katie and Tim, Todd and Suzy, uncle of Ben, Matt, Sam, Edie, Jake, Nikau, Samara, Josh, and loyal master of Max. Loved son-in-law of Pam and Andrew, brother-in-law of Ella and Paul, Fern and Brett, and uncle of Sam and Hazel. In preference to flowers donations to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the Wolfe family may be left on Brooke's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/brooke. We, as a family, invite you all to celebrate Brooke's life at Ryder Hall (NPBHS), Coronation Ave, New Plymouth, on Sunday 10 November 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a wake at Brooke's beloved Fitzroy Beach. A private cremation will be held afterwards.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
