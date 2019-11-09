WOLFE, Brooke:

The Old Boys' Association of New Plymouth Boys' High School is deeply saddened by the passing of Old Boy Brooke Wolfe (1988-92). Brooke was a valued and extremely enthusiastic and hard-working member of our committee. His passion and love for the school were evident both throughout his time at school and after he left. It was a delight to have Brooke present the Wolfe Cup at the 2018 Awards Dinner. The Association, on behalf of its members and all Old Boys, send their love and best wishes to his family at this very sad time.

Comradeship, Valour & Wisdom.





