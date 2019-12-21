WOLFE,
Brooke Harry Nelson:
Lucie, Millie and Oscar, and Neil, Raewyn, and family, would like to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the loss of a special husband, father, son, and brother. Thank you to those who sent flowers, cards, messages and phone calls, and provided baking and meals. All were greatly appreciated. Thank you to those of you who attended Brooke's funeral and a huge thanks to Hospice Taranaki for their ongoing care and support which allowed us to say our last 'Goodbyes' to Brooke at home. Also, a special thanks to Eagars Funeral Directors for their professional and personal care and Terry Parkes for his love and support. Many addresses are unknown so please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
"Forever Loved"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019