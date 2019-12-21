Acknowledgement

WOLFE,

Brooke Harry Nelson:

Lucie, Millie and Oscar, and Neil, Raewyn, and family, would like to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the loss of a special husband, father, son, and brother. Thank you to those who sent flowers, cards, messages and phone calls, and provided baking and meals. All were greatly appreciated. Thank you to those of you who attended Brooke's funeral and a huge thanks to Hospice Taranaki for their ongoing care and support which allowed us to say our last 'Goodbyes' to Brooke at home. Also, a special thanks to Eagars Funeral Directors for their professional and personal care and Terry Parkes for his love and support. Many addresses are unknown so please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all.

"Forever Loved"



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers