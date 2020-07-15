COWLEY, Bruce Norman:
Passed away on Tuesday 14 July 2020. Much loved husband of Chris. Treasured father of Nicola and Jarrett, Trina and Bhavesh, Dion and Tracy. Adored Poppa of Ben and Olivia; Taj, Jae and Asha; Jackson, Miles and Finn. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages c/- Cowley Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A farewell for Bruce will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday 17 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
'A courageous battle fought by a hardworking man,
now at peace'
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2020