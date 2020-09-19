Bruce FRANKLYN

In Memoriam


FRANKLYN, Bruce:
Left us two years ago.
I'm sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings,
Be careful when you open it, it's full of Beautiful things.
Inside are a million Kisses, wrapped in a million Hugs,
To say how much I miss you and to send you all my Love.
I hold you close within my Heart and there you will remain,
To walk with me throughout my life until we meet again.
Dearly loved husband of Carol. Loved Dad of Brendon, Sandra, Mark and Jill. Loved Doon of Kaitlin, William and Lucas.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2020
