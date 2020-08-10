HENDERSON, Bruce:
5.5.1932 - 7.8.2020
At Rotorua. Only son of Ivan M, and Blanche Lilian Henderson, and brother of Joy (Dec). Father and father-in-law of Robert Henderson and Heather Sharplin, and grandfather of Roky Henderson and Slade Nicholson. Late of Opotiki, New Plymouth and Tauranga. A service will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua, at 2.00pm on Tuesday 18th August. Followed by private cremation. For live stream link, www.osbornes.co.nz/tributes
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020