Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Friday 3 January 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved father and father-in-law of Karen and Chris, Michael and Analyn, Kerry and Shane. Much loved grandad to Jason and Melanie; Luke and Sam. Loved companion Tess (dog). In lieu of flowers a donation to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages, c/- Newcomb Family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A time to farewell and celebrate the life of Bruce Newcomb will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 8 January 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
