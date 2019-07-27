BIGGAR,
Bryan Aubrey (Bryan):
Peacefully at home with family by his side, on Thursday 24th July 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for over 50 years. Loved and cherished Dad and father-in-law to Sheree and Rikki, and Aaron and Nic. A loved Pop Pop to Felix; Luci and Alex. A devoted pal to all his 4 legged friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Biggar family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Bryan will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 30 July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 27 to July 29, 2019