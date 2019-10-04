DEATH, Bryan Sidney:
Late of Port Vila, Vanuatu, taken too soon on 29th September 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sam & Tina, Brad & Jane, and Briony & Roger. Fondly remembered Grandi of Max, Dominique, Maybelle, Zoe and Douglas. Loved older brother and brother-in-law of John & Evelyn, and Peter & Wendy. Respected friend and colleague across the Vanuatu community. Bryan's friends and family are invited to Vanuatu to attend a service at the Port Vila Municipal Cemetery, Vanuatu, on Wednesday 9th October, at 2.30pm, followed by a Celebration of his life at "The Retreat Seaside".
Rest easy BD, see you again one day at the 19th hole in the great golf course in the sky.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019