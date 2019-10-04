DEATH, Bryan Sidney:

Late of Port Vila, Vanuatu, taken too soon on 29th September 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sam & Tina, Brad & Jane, and Briony & Roger. Fondly remembered Grandi of Max, Dominique, Maybelle, Zoe and Douglas. Loved older brother and brother-in-law of John & Evelyn, and Peter & Wendy. Respected friend and colleague across the Vanuatu community. Bryan's friends and family are invited to Vanuatu to attend a service at the Port Vila Municipal Cemetery, Vanuatu, on Wednesday 9th October, at 2.30pm, followed by a Celebration of his life at "The Retreat Seaside".

Rest easy BD, see you again one day at the 19th hole in the great golf course in the sky.



