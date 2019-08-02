KING, Bryan Richard:
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 31 July 2019, in his 83rd year. Cherished husband and best friend of Pam for 58 years. Precious father and father-in-law of Sue and Glenn Crozier, Malcolm King, Adele and Paul Blyde. Loving grandad of Danielle and Thane. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the New Zealand Neurological Foundation and may be left at the service. Messages c/- King Family, Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Join in celebrating Bryan's life at St Chad's Anglican Church, Omata Road, New Plymouth, on Saturday 3 August 2019, at 2.00pm.
