Bubby O'NEILL

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Families"
    - Linda Hodel,Nolly
  • "Bubby you will be so missed, but I can see you having a..."
    - Ann Ross (nee Mason )
  • "Dear Aunty Bubby you were a shining light for your family..."
    - John Mason
  • "To the O'Neill and Mason families, sorry to hear of the..."
    - John Leslie
  • "Condolences to the O'Neil family on the loss of a lovely..."
    - Bryan and kerilyn Foley
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

O'NEILL, Bubby
(Dorothy Joyce):
It is with sadness and regret that Bubby has weeded her last garden, folded and ironed the clothes, washed and dried the dishes, vacuumed and dusted the house, cooked her last dinner, and has gone home to be with her Pat. Most dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Mike, Corrine (Tups), Stephen (Butch) (deceased) and Jane, Chris and Sumie, and Mark and Leanne. Loving Nana of Shay, Hayley, Sara-Lea, Emma, Tom, Amy, Hannah, Ben, Shimon. Dearly loved by her extended family.
R.I.P.
In preference to flowers donations to Maryann Rest Home would be appreciated. Messages for the O'Neill family may be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Bubby. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Monday 14 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the RSA section of Kopuatama Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
