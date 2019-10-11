O'NEILL, Bubby
(Dorothy Joyce):
It is with sadness and regret that Bubby has weeded her last garden, folded and ironed the clothes, washed and dried the dishes, vacuumed and dusted the house, cooked her last dinner, and has gone home to be with her Pat. Most dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Mike, Corrine (Tups), Stephen (Butch) (deceased) and Jane, Chris and Sumie, and Mark and Leanne. Loving Nana of Shay, Hayley, Sara-Lea, Emma, Tom, Amy, Hannah, Ben, Shimon. Dearly loved by her extended family.
R.I.P.
In preference to flowers donations to Maryann Rest Home would be appreciated. Messages for the O'Neill family may be left on her tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Bubby. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Monday 14 October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the RSA section of Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019